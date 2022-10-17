Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Monday after a closely watched survey showed U.S. inflation expectations were increasing, adding to worries around the Fed's policy tightening.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 85 points, or 0.2 percent, at 58,004, reversing an early slide.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 9 points at 17,194.

SBI climbed 1.2 percent after hiking interest rates on fixed deposits.

HDFC Bank dipped half a percent. The private sector lender reported a 22.3 percent in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter because of healthy growth in net interest income and a decline in loan loss provisions.

Bajaj Auto rose nearly 2 percent despite the two-wheeler manufacturer logging a 16 percent fall in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Avenue Supermarts fell 1.8 percent despite reporting a 64 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly profit.

Adani Enterprises dropped around 1 percent on news it would acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services.

Shree Cement tumbled 4 percent on posting a 67 percent fall in Q2 profit.

Tata Elxsi plunged 7.5 percent despite the company reporting a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.