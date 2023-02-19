Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded on a flat note Monday amid expectations that U.S. interest rates have not yet peaked and will remain elevated for a long period.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 148 points, or 0.2 percent, at 61,150 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,966. Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Power Grid Corp all rose around 1 percent while Adani Enterprises fell over 6 percent and Adani Ports lost 2 percent.

Cipla shares fell over 5 percent after the U.S. health regulator issued 8 observations for its Pithampur manufacturing facility.

TCS was little changed after saying it is not considering layoffs.

Sun Pharma edged up slightly after acquiring minority stakes in two medical devices companies.

Hindustan Unilever gained 0.7 percent after selling its atta and salt businesses to Singapore-based Uma Global Foods for Rs 60.4 crore.

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.4 percent on securing the letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Madhya Pradesh government for a project worth Rs 1,947 crore.

GAIL was slightly lower on reports it is looking to buy up to a 26 percent stake in an LNG project in the United States.

