Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday despite positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 15 points at 59,847 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points at 17,747.

Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki India rallied 1-2 percent, while Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India and UPL all fell over 1 percent.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals was little changed after completing U.S. FDA inspection for Vadodara facility without any observations.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly despite reporting a marginal fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter year-on-year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 1.6 percent. The private lender logged a healthy set of numbers for the second quarter ended September.

RBL Bank slumped 4.3 percent despite reporting an almost 7-fold rise in quarterly profit.

Zydus Lifesciences traded on a flat note. The company has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Ketorolac tromethamine tablets.

