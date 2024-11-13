News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

November 13, 2024

(RTTNews) - Indian shares held steady on Thursday after recent string of heavy losses amid U.S. policy uncertainty and the ongoing FII selloff.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 56 points at 77,747 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points at 23,584.

Vodafone Idea rose about 1 percent after narrowing its Q2 net loss.

Eicher Motors jumped more than 7 percent on logging 8 percent growth in Q2 profit.

AstraZeneca Pharma slumped 5 percent after quarterly net profit declined 27 percent from last year.

Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics all traded lower ahead of their earnings results today.

PNB Housing Finance added 1.5 percent after Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and another entity picked up a 6.82 percent in the company through open market transactions.

