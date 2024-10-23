Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade As Financials Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session on continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 159 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,379 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up by 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,508.

Bajaj Finance soared nearly 5 percent after Q2 net profit surged 80 percent. Bajaj FinServ shares were up 2 percent.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank all rose around 2 percent.

Paytm jumped more than 4 percent after it received NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users. On the losing side, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, Eicher Motors and NTPC drooped 1-2 percent.

Indus Towers gained half a percent on reporting a 72 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

ICICI Prudential edged down slightly after reporting a marginal rise in Q2 net profit.

Zomato fell about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.