Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday due to renewed uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. is "close" to a trade agreement with India amid new global tariff hikes.

Media reports suggest that agriculture and dairy remain key sticking points, with India resisting U.S. demands for greater access.

India is also seeking tariff concessions on exports like footwear and garments to support domestic employment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 89 points, or 0.1 percent, at 83,532 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points at 25,477.

Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped nearly 4 percent after a strong Q1 business update. NTPC, BEL and Eternal were up 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent despite reporting a decline in JLR sales volumes in the first quarter of FY26.

JSW Infrastructure rose over 1 percent on bagging a Rs. 740 crore order in Kolkata. Navin Fluorine added nearly 2 percent on fund raising reports.

Mahindra & Mahindra dropped half a percent despite reporting a 14 percent rise in June sales.

Titan Company plunged over 5 percent after releasing its Q1 update.

