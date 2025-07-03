Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares clung to marginal gains on Thursday as investors awaited the conclusion of India-U.S. trade deal, which is reportedly at its final stage.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 40 points at 83,450 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 42 points to 25,495.

Infosys, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel all were up around 1 percent.

Indian Overseas Bank rose about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Coromandel International rallied 3.2 percent as it received regulatory approval to acquire a 53.13 percent stake in NACL Industries.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, tumbled nearly 4 percent on news of a secondary stake sale via a block deal.

Avenue Supermarts lost 3.6 percent despite reporting 16 percent year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the first quarter of FY26.

Punjab National Bank declined 1.5 percent after waiving minimum balance charges for all Savings Bank accounts starting July 7, 2025.

