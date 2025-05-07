Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday after the Indian Armed Forces launched precision missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a strong response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 74 points at 80,715 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 23 points at 22,402.

Tata Motors rallied 3.7 percent after its shareholders approved a plan to split the company into two listed companies.

One 97 Communications jumped nearly 6 percent after narrowing its Q4 consolidated loss.

Shriram Finance gained 1 percent as its board approved the acquisition of 31.66 lakh equity shares of Shriram Overseas Investments for Rs. 50.11 crore.

Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Asian Paints all were down around 1 percent.

