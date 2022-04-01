Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As Oil Prices Fall

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a cautious note Friday as investors weighed weak global cues against a sharp fall in crude prices overnight.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 58,658 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,501.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and NTPC jumped 2-3 percent.

Vedanta advanced 1.5 percent after its board approved plans for the group to source 580 MW of renewable energy for its operations across India.

HDFC Asset Management Company soared 3 percent after state-run insurer LIC increased its stake in the company.

Vodafone Idea surged 5.2 percent after its board approved raising funds up to Rs. 4,500 crore from promoters.

GAIL added 1.5 percent on share buyback news.

Hero MotoCorp tumbled 4 percent after claims by the Income Tax Department that the company has made large claims towards non-business purposes.

SBI Life lost 2.4 percent while Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were seeing modest losses.

