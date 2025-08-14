Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher Ahead Of US-Russia Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring mostly positive cues from global markets ahead of the August 15 meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned in an interview that sanctions on Russia could either be intensified or relaxed, depending on the outcome of the meeting.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 105 points, or 0.1 percent, at 80,645 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 34 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,653.

Infosys gained nearly 2 percent after announcing a joint venture with Australia's telecom and tech player Telstra.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail advanced 1.7 percent despite widening its Q1 net loss.

RVNL rose 1.5 percent on securing an order worth Rs. 91 crore for installing video surveillance systems at 484 stations.

Muthoot Finance soared 10 percent after reporting its highest-ever quarterly profit. Vishal Mega Mart jumped 2.2 percent on reporting a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1 percent after it announced the successful closure of a U.S. FDA inspection at its Ahmedabad formulation unit.

Brigade Enterprises fell 1.4 percent despite posting strong quarterly results.

HG Infra Engineering lost 3 percent on disappointing results.

BPCL edged down slightly despite more than doubling its Q1 profit from last year.

