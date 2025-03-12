Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher Ahead Of Key Macro Data

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday ahead of retail inflation data for February and industrial production figures for January due later in the day.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 71 points at 74,174 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 5 points to 22,503.

Bharti Airtel edged up slightly after it joined hands with SpaceX to introduce Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India.

Adani Enterprises gained about 1 percent after it won a Rs. 36,000 crore redevelopment project in Mumbai.

Infosys tumbled 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from 'overweight' to 'equal-weight.'

Tata Consultancy Services declined 2 percent after it agreed to acquire commercial realty firm Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs. 2,250 crores.

Nestle India fell 1.1 percent after it partnered with real estate investment firm Thakral Innovations to serve as the distribution partner for its premium Nespresso boutiques in India.

