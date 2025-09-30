Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher After Recent Losses

September 30, 2025 — 12:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking muted cues from other Asian markets as a U.S. government shutdown loomed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 60 points at 80,425 in early trade, after having fallen for seven consecutive sessions. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 23 points to 24,662.

Bharat Electronics gained 1.3 percent on securing new orders worth Rs. 1,092 crore over the past 15 days.

Reliance Power rose about 1 percent after it has entered into an agreement to divest its entire shareholding in five Indonesian coal companies for a total value of $12 million.

Larsen & Toubro fell about 1 percent after obtaining a $700 million Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility (SLTF) from Standard Chartered.

JSW Infra declined 1.4 percent after receiving GST show cause notice over alleged tax violations totaling Rs. 96.58 crore.

Tata Motors edged down slightly as Moody's Ratings revised its outlook to negative from positive.

