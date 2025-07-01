Sensex, Nifty Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Despite paring some early gains, Indian shares are up in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday with investors making cautious moves, closely monitoring the developments on the tariff front ahead of the July 9 deadline announced by the Trump administration, and awaiting quarterly earnings updates from big name companies.

The BSE benchmark was up 107.58 points or 0.13% 83,715.04 a little while ago. The index had climbed to a high of 83,874.29 earlier in the session.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange, which advanced to 25,593.40 earlier, was up 25.00 points or 0.1% at 25,542.05.

BEL, the top gainer in the Sensex, is up 2.7%. Reliance Industries is gaining about 1.7%. Ultratech Cement is up 1.2%, while Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank are up with modest gains.

Axis Bank is down by about 2.3%. Eternal, Trent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Tata Motors are down 0.4 to 1.2%.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, up 3.15%, is the top gainer in the Nifty50 index. JIO Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and SBI Life are also up in positive territory.

Nestle Industries, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, ONGC and HeroMoto Corp are down 0.6 to 1.6%.

Hindustan Copper is gaining nearly 1.5%. The company announced in a filing that it has inked a memorandum of understanding with Coal India to jointly participate in copper and critical minerals sector.

The market breadth is almost neutral. On BSE, 1,873 stocks are up in positive territory, while 1,979 stocks are weak. 184 stocks are trading flat.

In economic news, data released by S&P Global showed that the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI stood at 58.4 in June 2025, matching flash data and marking the highest print since April 2024. Output and buying activity rose the most in 14 months, while new orders grew at their quickest rate in almost a year.

