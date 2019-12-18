Sensex, Nifty Log Record Highs For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended at record highs for the second straight session on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund inflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose by 206.40 points, or 0.50 percent, to 41,558.57, while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 59.60 points, or 0.49 percent, to 12,224.60 ahead of the GST Council meeting scheduled later in the day.

HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 2-4 percent while Tata Motors lost 2.9 percent after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ordered restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

The tribunal also held appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman illegal. Tata group stocks including Tata Chemicals, Tata Coffee and Tata Global Beverages fell 2-4 percent.

SBI, Yes Bank, Grasim and GAIL all fell around 2 percent.

Shares of state-owned mineral producer NMDC jumped 2.7 percent after the company received a 20-year extension for four mines in its biggest mining project in Chhattisgarh.

Prestige Estates Projects soared 9.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Globally, other Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as concerns about the prospect of a so-called hard Brexit persisted and data showed Japan's exports slipped for a 12th straight month in November, raising the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter. European stocks were trading mixed in early trade.

