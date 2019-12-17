Sensex, Nifty Log Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, with metal companies among the biggest gainers, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the "phase one" deal with China is nearly complete.

Expectations surrounding upcoming Budget and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' comments hinting at further rate cuts also buoyed investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit fresh record high of 41,401.65 intraday before ending the session up 413.45 points, or 1.01 percent, at 41,352.17.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 111.05 points, or 0.92 percent, at 12,165, after hitting a record high of 12,182.75 earlier in the day.

Vedanta Resources rallied 3.4 percent on news the company will invest around Rs 60,000 crore in the next 2-3 years. Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel surged 3-5 percent.

Sun Pharma paced the declines to end 1.3 percent lower despite Morgan Stanley maintaining overweight rating on the stock.

Globally, Asian stocks rose broadly as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased.

Chinese shares hit an eight-month high after a top White House adviser said the "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed."

European markets were moving lower in early trade as Unilever warned of a sales slowdown and ITV News reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

