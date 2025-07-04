Sensex, Nifty Little Changed On Tariff Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump warned countries to strike deals before the deadline or face tariffs.

Trump said late Thursday that he "will begin sending letters on trade tariffs starting Friday."

"We're probably going to be sending some letters out, starting probably tomorrow, maybe 10 a day to various countries saying what they're going to pay to do business with the U.S.," Trump said.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 83,268 and the broader Nifty index was little changed at 25,412.

Marico jumped 2.7 percent, Bajaj Finance rallied 2.8 percent and Bajaj Housing Finance added 1.4 percent after strong Q1 business updates.

Indian Energy Exchange rose about 1 percent after saying its trading volume increased 6.5 percent year-on-year in June 2025.

Vedanta gained 1 percent after reporting record quarterly alumina production at the Lanjigarh Refinery.

Bandhan Bank fell 1.6 percent after its Q1 business update reflected a mixed performance.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals declined 1.4 percent after 45.51 lakh shares or 2.4 percent of its equity worth Rs. 574 crore changed hands via block deals.

