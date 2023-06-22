News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed On Weak Global Cues

June 22, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday, with IT stocks underperforming after Fed Chair Powell reiterated that interest rates would need to rise further to contain stubbornly elevated inflation.

If the Fed decides to revert to its recent quarter-point increases, the forecast suggests the U.S. central bank will raise rates two more times this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 14 points to 63,509 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 8 points at 18,865.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products and Power Grid Corp all were down over 1 percent.

In the IT sector, Infosys declined 1.3 percent and Wipro shed 0.8 percent.

TCS eased 0.2 percent despite bagging a $1.1 billion deal from U.K.'s National Employment Savings Trust.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.