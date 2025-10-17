Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade; IT Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Friday due to escalating Sino-U.S. tensions and renewed concerns about the U.S. banking sector.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 7 points at 83,460 while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 25,595.

Infosys fell 1.6 percent on reporting a 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter revenue increase in constant currency terms for Q2FY26.

Wipro slumped 4.2 percent on reporting a 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Jio Financial Services dropped 1.2 percent on reporting flat profit for Q2FY2 year-on-year.

Waaree Energies declined 2 percent despite reporting its best-ever quarterly performance with a significant surge in revenue and profit.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled 2.7 percent after lowering its advertising revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel were up between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

BEML rose about 1 percent after it signed a pact with Kineco to jointly work on advanced composite production for the defence and aerospace industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.