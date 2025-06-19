Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade; IT Stocks Decline

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged stagflation concerns and the conflict between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 57 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,501 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 14 points to 24,825.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan Company all were up around 1 percent while Infosys, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra fell 1-2 percent.

ESAF Small Finance Bank jumped more than 9 percent after its board approved the sale of non-performing and technically written-off loans worth Rs 735.18 crore to an asset reconstruction company.

Hero MotoCorp gained nearly 1 percent on news it will introduce VIDA VX2 with 'Battery-As-A-Service' model on July 1.

Jio Financial Services edged up slightly after acquiring over 7.9 crore equity shares worth Rs 104.54 crore of Jio Payments Bank (JPBL) from SBI.

Abbott India rose half a percent as it signed a pact with MSD Pharmaceuticals to distribute the latter's Sitagliptin-based diabetes medicines in India.

