Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; IT Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Wednesday after a two-day rally. A cautious undertone prevailed as investors weighed geopolitical tensions and waited for the Federal Reserve to provide an update on the rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 75,384 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,868.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, BPCL, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel rose 1-2 percent while IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies all fell around 1 percent. IndusInd Bank rose about 1 percent. IndusInd International Holdings chairman Ashok Hinduja said that promoters are ready to inject capital into the bank if necessary.

Adani Green Energy climbed 1.1 percent. Five fundamental rights petitions filed against the company in the northeastern region of Sri Lanka have been withdrawn by the petitioners.

Zydus Lifesciences gained 0.8 percent as it received final approval from the U.S. health regulator to manufacture a generic version of Apalutamide tablets used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Vodafone Idea surged 4 percent after launching its 5G services in India.

