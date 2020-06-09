Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday amid mixed global cues after the World Bank estimated that global gross domestic product will shrink by 5.2 percent in 2020, the deepest recession since a 13.8 percent global contraction in 1945-46 at the end of World War II.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.14 percent, to 34,419 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 2 points at 10,165.

Drug firm Abbott India fell over 2 percent as it reported a 2 percent decline in net profit for the March quarter.

SBI dropped about 1 percent after lowering its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.

Wipro fell 1 percent after announcing a collaboration with IBM.

Infosys was also moving lower after announcing a global partnership with Celonis.

Titan Company declined 1.5 percent after it reported a 21 percent year-on-year growth in standalone Q4 profit.

