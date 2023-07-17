Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Monday, tracking muted cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 20 points at 66,040 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 4 points at 19,568.

Sustained foreign capital inflows and renewed weakness in the dollar index helped limit the downside amid the Fed's "blackout period" ahead of its July policy meeting.

Adani Group stocks were rising after the Group announced the commissioning of India's first transnational project at Godda in Jharkhand to supply power to the Bangladesh electricity grid.

Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises jumped 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack while ONGC fell 1.5 percent after creating a new directorship for energy, petrochemicals and corporate strategy.

It's going to be a busy week for markets, with Q1 earnings, two IPOs and four listings on the bourses lined up.

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, LTIMindtree, L&T Technology, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement are among the prominent companies due to unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

Asian markets were subdued this morning as investors reacted to a mixed bag of Chinese economic data released this morning.

Oil prices slipped after Libya resumed production over the weekend. Gold edged down slightly as Friday's upbeat U.S. data underpinned the dollar index.

U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Friday but posted solid weekly gains as the earnings season kicked off and new data showed consumers are feeling more confident about easing inflation.

The Dow edged up 0.3 percent following upbeat earnings results from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Citigroup shares fell after the bank's profit and sales dropped. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent.

European stocks ended Friday's session on a mixed note after five consecutive sessions of gains. The pan European STOXX 600 ended down 0.1 percent.

The German DAX edged down 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower while France's CAC 40 ended flat with a positive bias.

