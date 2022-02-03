Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday after having opened flat to slightly lower earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 49 points to 58,837 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 9 points at 17,569.

ITC dropped 0.7 percent despite reporting higher quarterly profit and revenue.

Tata Steel jumped over 2 percent and One97 Communications rose 0.7 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was marginally higher. The drug maker has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German medical cannabis firm Nimbus Health GmbH.

Future Retail fell over 1 percent after reports the company has sought two weeks to fix the dues issue with lenders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.