Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday, as the dollar surged and U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest in nearly nine months on worries about U.S. fiscal position and after the release of strong ADP private sector employment data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 7 points at 65,775 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 10 points at 19,536.

ONGC, HDFC Life, Hindalco, UPL and Titan fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Sun Pharma were up 2-3 percent.

HPCL fell 2 percent despite its Q1 profit beating estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation dropped 3 percent even as it swung to black in the quarter ended June.

Vedanta plunged nearly 7 percent on news that a promoter entity is selling 4.3 percent stake in the company.

Titan Company declined 2 percent after reporting a 4 percent fall in Q1 profit.

Godrej Properties slumped 5 percent despite quarterly profit surging three-fold.

Indian Overseas Bank edged up slightly on reporting a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Bharti Airtel was down half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Gujarat Gas tumbled 3.7 percent after Q1 profit missed Street estimates.

Delta Corp plummeted 4.5 percent after the GST Council decided to go ahead with the levy of 28 percent GST on the face value of chips bought at casinos and the bet amount for online games.

