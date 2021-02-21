Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on surging oil prices and rising bond yields.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 50,845 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 6 points at 14,987 after four straight days of declines.

Thomas Cook India advanced 1.8 percent on fund raising reports.

Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 3.6 percent. Its subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. has entered into an agreement to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A.

Torrent Power climbed 4.2 percent. The company emerged has the highest bidder for majority stake in electricity distribution companies of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Jet Airways jumped 5 percent after reports that the airline may be able to fly again by July or August.

Narayana Hrudayalaya gained 2.3 percent after unveiling expansion plans.

D B Realty soared 5 percent ahead of a board meet today to discuss the issue of warrants and the preferential issue of shares.

Adani Ports rose 1.6 percent after it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry out business of dredging, desiltation and sale / disposal of such desilted material from sea, river, dams and other water bodies.

NTPC edged up slightly after commissioning a 5-megawatt solar capacity project in Uttar Pradesh.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.