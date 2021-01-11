Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a cautious note Tuesday as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide boosted demand for the U.S. dollar and dented appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged down 70 points, or 0.1 percent, to 49,200 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 7 points at 14,491.

Tata Motors surged 4.3 percent after its Jaguar Land Rover released 2020 sales figures.

GAIL rallied 4 percent ahead of a board meeting this week to consider buyback of shares.

Adani Green Energy dropped 1.2 percent. The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of share capital in the company by Total SE through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories eased half a percent after it received DSMB nod to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19.

Karnataka Bank gained 1.5 percent and Steel Strips Wheels climbed 2.7 percent ahead of their earnings releases.

