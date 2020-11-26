Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in a narrow range on Friday as world markets pulled back from record highs on doubts over AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed with a negative bias at 44,257 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 13 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,000.

Britannia, Asian Paints, GAIL, NTPC and Tata Motors climbed 2-4 percent, while JSW Steel, Hindalco, HDFC Life and Power Grid Corp were down over 1 percent.

SpiceJet was declining 0.7 percent after launching a dedicated freighter services to Leh.

DHFL surged 5 percent after narrowing its quarterly loss.

AstraZeneca was moving lower on reports the pharmaceutical company will likely conduct another global trial of the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine trial.

Indiabulls Real Estate rose over 1 percent. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises has purchased 50 lakh shares of the company through an open market transaction.

Gillette India was little changed. The company has received an order from the National Anti-Profiteering Authority alleging that it has profiteered to the tune of Rs 58cr.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.