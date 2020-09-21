Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Monday amid mixed global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 18 points to 38,864 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 11,508.

Bank of India rose half a percent after it received approval from shareholders to raise Rs. 8,000 crore.

RITES was moving lower on share buyback news.

IT stocks were gaining ground, with HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra climbing 2-4 percent.

Top banks were subdued after the Rajya Sabha passed the amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained more than 1 percent after settling a patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene.

IRCTC rose 0.8 percent on news the Ministry of Railways will start twenty pairs of clone special train services on specific routes.

