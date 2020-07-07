Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to marginally higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues and easing concerns over a possible escalation in India-China border conflict helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 36,527 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 3 points at 10,767.

Hindustan Unilever was little changed after it moved for an injunction against Emami's decision to take legal action for trademark violations. Emami shares gained 0.6 percent.

NBCC (India) declined 2.6 percent as it reported a 41 percent fall in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Bajaj Finance climbed 2.4 percent after announcing it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for Covid-19 in the first quarter of FY21.

Godrej Consumer Products dropped 1 percent. The company said it expects a mid-single-digit, volume-driven sales growth in the April-June quarter of FY21.

Punjab National Bank fell over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

