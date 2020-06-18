Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 5 points to 33,503 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 2 points at 9,882.

HDFC edged up slightly while LIC Housing Finance declined 1.8 percent after the RBI released new directions for housing finance companies.

Pidilite Industries dropped 1.3 percent after it reported a 33.92 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

Bharti Airtel was little changed after it picked up a 10 percent stake in edtech startup Lattu Media.

India Cements rose about half a percent. The company denied media reports that billionaire Radhakishan Damani is considering taking control of the company.

Muthoot Finance soared 7.5 percent after its Q4 net profit soared 59 percent.

Maruti Suzuki was moving higher after it partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer financing schemes for new customers.

