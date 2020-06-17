Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened little changed on Wednesday as the border tensions flared up further and data showed another jump of over 10,000 of coronavirus cases on a single-day in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 22 points to 33,627 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 13 points, or 0.13 percent, at 9,927.

Bank of Maharashtra declined 1.8 percent on reporting a 20 percent fall in Q4 profit.

HPCL rallied 3.1 percent even as its quarterly profit slumped 99 percent from last year.

JK Tyre and Industries was little changed as it reported a loss of Rs. 53 crore for the March quarter.

Indraprastha Gas rose half a percent, JK Cement climbed 2.2 percent and Pidilite Industries added 0.8 percent ahead of their quarterly results.

Navin Fluorine International surged 5 percent after its March quarter profit jumped as much as 675.13 percent.

HDFC Asset Management dropped 2.2 percent on news that Standard Life Investment is looking to offload up to 2.82 percent stake in the company through offer for sale.

