Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Monday as investors priced in the possibility of a staggered relaxation of the nationwide lockdown starting today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 31,596, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 7 points at 9,273.

HDFC Bank soared 4 percent after the private bank delivered a steady performance in the latest March quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Infosys rallied 3.2 percent ahead of its quarterly results due later today.

Sterlite Technology shares edged down slightly. The broadband technology provider said it has resumed around 65 percent production of its global capacity.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.4 percent after it received tentative approval from the U.S. health regulator for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution.

Wockhardt lost 2 percent as it received received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for WCK 6777 from the U.S FDA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.