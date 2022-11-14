Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Tuesday, as investors react to mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on the path of rate increases going ahead. Weak Chinese data also weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 9 points to 61,633 in lackluster trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 11 points at 18,340.

Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, UltraTech, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC climbed 1-2 percent while both TCS and ITC were down around 1 percent.

NDTV jumped 5 percent after market regulator SEBI paved the way for billionaire Gautam Adani to take control of the media firm.

Bank of Baroda rose half a percent after hiking fixed deposit rates.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 1.1 percent and Mindtree edged up slightly after their merger has come into effect.

NMDC tumbled 3.4 percent on reporting a 62 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Biocon gave up 1.6 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit declined 11 percent.

SpiceJet was down 0.6 percent after widening its quarterly consolidated net loss.

