Markets

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

November 14, 2022 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Tuesday, as investors react to mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on the path of rate increases going ahead. Weak Chinese data also weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 9 points to 61,633 in lackluster trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 11 points at 18,340.

Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, UltraTech, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC climbed 1-2 percent while both TCS and ITC were down around 1 percent.

NDTV jumped 5 percent after market regulator SEBI paved the way for billionaire Gautam Adani to take control of the media firm.

Bank of Baroda rose half a percent after hiking fixed deposit rates.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 1.1 percent and Mindtree edged up slightly after their merger has come into effect.

NMDC tumbled 3.4 percent on reporting a 62 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Biocon gave up 1.6 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit declined 11 percent.

SpiceJet was down 0.6 percent after widening its quarterly consolidated net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.