Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday as fears of a global recession mount.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally lower at 55,266 ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision due later in the day. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points at 16,478.

Larsen & Toubro rallied 2.2 percent on reporting a 45 percent jump in Q1 net profit. Bharat Electronics climbed 2.2 percent after the government cleared weapon purchases worth Rs. 28,732 crore that will be designed and developed in the country.

Tata Power fell 2.6 percent after reporting lower operating profit margins.

Bharti Airtel declined 1.2 percent after reports that the 5G spectrum auction has received bids worth $18 billion on the first day of auction.

ONGC edged down slightly. The oil explorer has signed a pact with Greenko to manufacture green hydrogen.

IDBI Bank was marginally lower on stake sale reports.

Wipro traded flat after it announced a new five-year strategic engagement with Nokia.

Asian Paints gained half a percent after reporting strong performance in the June quarter.

