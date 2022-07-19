Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday after rising for two consecutive sessions.

A cautious undertone prevailed after reports emerged that Apple plans to slow hiring and spending growth ahead of a potential recession.

Both the S&P BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty index were marginally lower at 54,511 and 16,268 in early trade.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India all fell around 1 percent while Eicher Motor, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel rose 1-2 percent.

Adani Wilmar fell about 1 percent after slashing edible oil prices.

YES Bank gained 0.8 percent on reports it plans to raise $1 billion this year to bolster its core capital base.

Bharti Airtel rose 1 percent and Vodafone Idea advanced 1.6 percent after Jio submitted earnest money of Rs.14,000 crore to DoT ahead of its participation in 5G auction.

Hindustan Unilever was down 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings release.

