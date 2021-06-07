Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Directionless Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday despite positive global cues after a U.S. jobs report eased concerns over early tapering from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 52,111, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,695.

Dewan Housing Finance jumped 10 percent. The National Company Law Tribunal is set to pronounce its final verdict in the company's insolvency case today.

InterGlobe Aviation rose over 1 percent even as IndiGo reported a wider-than-anticipated loss in the three months through March.

Central Bank of India soared 11 percent and Indian Overseas Bank surged 6.2 percent on reports that the government may sell its stake in the banks as part of its mega privatization initiative.

Punjab National Bank fell 2.2 percent. The lender is selling certain real estate properties and securities belonging to disgraced tycoon Vijay Mallya to recover due loan amount of over Rs. 5,600 crore.

VA TECH WABAG rallied 3.8 percent after posting strong earnings for the Mar-21 quarter.

Tata Consumer Products advanced 1.4 percent as it entered the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee'.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.