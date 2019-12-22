Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade Monday, with stock-specific activity seen ahead of a public holiday on Wednesday and the expiration of December series derivative contracts due on Thursday.

Reliance Industries lost 2 percent. The company termed as "premature" the government's attempt to enforce non-payment of $4.5 billion in an international arbitral award of the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) production-sharing contracts case.

Among the prominent gainers, Vedanta, JSW Steel, BPCL, UPL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 1-2 percent.

GAIL declined 0.6 percent. The department of telecommunications (DoT) has sought Rs 1.72 lakh crore in past statutory dues on IP-1 and IP-2 licenses as well as Internrvice Provider (ISP) license from the state-owned gas utility.

KEC International jumped 2.6 percent on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,520 crore across its various businesses.

Wipro was moving higher after it partnered with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to launch the FutureSkills platform for 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in lndia.

Prestige Estates Projects edged up slightly on fund raising reports.

UltraTech Cement gained half a percent on reports it has emerged as the front-runner to buy Emami Group's cement business.

L&T Technology Services rose half a percent on winning a multi-million-dollar EPCM project in Europe.

PSP Projects rallied 2.2 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for an EPC project in Gujarat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.