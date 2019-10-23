Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Wednesday, with Brexit developments in focus after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal to exit the European Union.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 3 points at 38,966 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 6 points at 11,594.

Private sector lender Axis Bank gained 1 percent as it reported a loss of Rs. 112 crore for the September quarter, hurt by a one-off tax expense.

Bajaj Auto slid half a percent, Biocon fell more than 1 percent and Hero MotoCorp shed 0.4 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings due later today.

InterGlobe Aviation was moving lower after IndiGo cofounder Rahul Bhatia filed a case against his fellow promoter Rakesh Gangwal in Florida.

ITC edged up slightly after launching the world's most expensive chocolate.

Hotel Leelaventure declined 1.8 percent after its board approved the proposed change in name of the company.

Infosys edged up slightly after falling sharply in the previous session as whistleblowers accused CEO Salil Parekh of leading an effort to shore up profits through irregular accounting.

