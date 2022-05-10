Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 35 points to 54,435 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 20 points at 16,281.

Asian Paints advanced 1.4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Ambuja Cements gained 1.6 percent while ACC was little changed on reports that Adani Group is ahead in the race to acquire the Indian arms of Switzerland-based Holcim.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel both fell around 2 percent on reports that steel prices are set to decline ahead of a weak season.

HCL Technologies was marginally lower on news it would acquire Bengaluru-based Quest Informatics Private Limited.

PVR jumped 3 percent after narrowing its quarterly consolidated loss.

