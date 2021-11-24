Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of the expiry of monthly F&O contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 40 points to 58,383 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 17,416.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UPL rose 1-2 percent while IOC, Shree Cement, ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors all fell over 1 percent. Reliance Industries climbed 1.1 percent. The company said its board has decided to implement a scheme of arrangement to transfer gasification undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Coal India dropped 1 percent on news it plans to invest ? 40,000-50,000 crore as capital expenditure over the next 4 to 5 years.

Grasim Industries was little changed after LIC sold a 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions.

Cadila Healthcare edged up slightly after it entered into an agreement with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences for its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent Covid-19.

PVR fell over 2 percent. The multiplex chain has joined hands with digital service provider UFO Moviez for the installation of a cinema-specific air sterilization device called UFO-Wolf AirMask to make movie watching a safe experience for audience.

