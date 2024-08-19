Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade, PSU Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 48 points at 80,485 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 33 points at 24,574.

Zomato rallied 3.4 percent after UBS raised its target price on the stock.

BPCL added 2.8 percent after it announced plans to invest Rs 1.7 lakh crore over the next five years.

NTPC, Shriram Finance, ONGC and Hindalco all rose around 2 percent while HDFC Life, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dropped 1-2 percent.

