News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade, PSU Stocks Shine

August 19, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 48 points at 80,485 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 33 points at 24,574.

Zomato rallied 3.4 percent after UBS raised its target price on the stock.

BPCL added 2.8 percent after it announced plans to invest Rs 1.7 lakh crore over the next five years.

NTPC, Shriram Finance, ONGC and Hindalco all rose around 2 percent while HDFC Life, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.