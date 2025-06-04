Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 28 points at 80,766 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was virtually unchanged at 24,549.

IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel all were up around 1 percent.

Yes Bank was little changed after it unveiled plans to raise Rs. 7,500 crore via equity and Rs 8,500 crore via debt.

Vodafone Idea fell 1.3 percent after Ericsson India sold nearly 1 percent stake in the debt-ridden telco for Rs. 428 crores through an open market transaction.

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose nearly 2 percent on winning a solar project worth Rs. 345 crores in Rajasthan.

Wipro and Tech Mahindra both were moving higher after winning new contracts. Adithya Birla Fashion and Retail shares slumped 10 percent after a block deal.

