Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from other Asian markets and declines in U.S. stock futures.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 20 points at 76,754 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 7 points at 23,335.

Wipro was down 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Gensol Engineering slumped 5 percent as capital market regulator barred the company and its promoters from trading, citing fund diversion.

IndusInd Bank gained 1 percent after saying an external agency has estimated a negative impact of Rs. 1,979 crores from discrepancies in its derivative transactions.

Aster DM Healthcare rallied 2 percent after the Competition Commission of India granted approval for the proposed merger of Quality Care India with the company.

Tata Consultancy Services added about 1 percent. The Andhra Pradesh government has granted 21.16 acres of land in Visakhapatnam to the company at a symbolic price of just 99 paisa.

The company intends to invest Rs. 1,370 crores in its Vizag facility and generate around 12,000 employment opportunities.

