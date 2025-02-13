Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday despite positive cues from global markets, buoyed by hopes of a resolution to the Ukraine war and U.S. President Trump's decision to delay the implementation of his much-hyped additional tariffs on foreign goods.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 23 points at 76,161 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped marginally to 23,027.

BEL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises fell 1-3 percent.

Adani Green Energy fell 1.3 percent after withdrawing from its planned $1 billion wind energy project in Sri Lanka.

United Breweries rallied 2.7 percent despite reporting a sharp fall in its Q3 net profit.

Godfrey Phillips soared 11 percent on reporting a 49 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Hindalco Industries rose half a percent after reporting a 60 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit.

HAL gained 0.6 percent after signing an agreement with Saab for a laser warning system.

HUL jumped around 1 percent after Unilever said it would commit more capital to its Indian unit.

