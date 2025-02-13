News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

February 13, 2025 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday despite positive cues from global markets, buoyed by hopes of a resolution to the Ukraine war and U.S. President Trump's decision to delay the implementation of his much-hyped additional tariffs on foreign goods.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 23 points at 76,161 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped marginally to 23,027.

BEL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises fell 1-3 percent.

Adani Green Energy fell 1.3 percent after withdrawing from its planned $1 billion wind energy project in Sri Lanka.

United Breweries rallied 2.7 percent despite reporting a sharp fall in its Q3 net profit.

Godfrey Phillips soared 11 percent on reporting a 49 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Hindalco Industries rose half a percent after reporting a 60 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit.

HAL gained 0.6 percent after signing an agreement with Saab for a laser warning system.

HUL jumped around 1 percent after Unilever said it would commit more capital to its Indian unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.