Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Yields Climb; Tech Shares Rally

May 19, 2023 — 12:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday, with a firmer dollar and higher Treasury yields keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 61,435 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 6 points at 18,123.

Tech shares surged after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 percent to reach its best closing levels in about nine months overnight.

TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were up between 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation fell 1.2 percent despite posting record profit for Q4.

GAIL lost 2.6 percent after quarterly profit tumbled 77 percent.

JSW Steel declined 1.3 percent while Power Grid Corp edged up slightly ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent on reports that Chinese fashion giant Shein is in the process of a partnership with Reliance Retail.

Nazara Technologies jumped 7.7 percent after its subsidiary Nodwin Gaming signed a definitive and binding agreements with existing and new investors to raise Rs. 232 crore.

