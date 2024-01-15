News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Traders Pare Rate Cut Bets

January 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Tuesday amid weakness in global markets as traders pared bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 73,331 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 2 points at 22,095.

HDFC Bank fell about 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Jio Financial Services tumbled 4 percent after Q3 consolidated profit declined to Rs. 293.82 crore from Rs. 668.2 crore in the previous quarter.

NALCO surged 4.7 percent & Hindustan Copper added 3.6 percent after they signed an agreement with Argentina-based CAMYEN SE for the first-ever Lithium exploration and mining project.

PNC Infratech soared 4 percent after divesting equity stake in 12 road assets in Uttar Pradesh.

Rail Vikas Nigam climbed 3.2 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs. 251 crore project from Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Vitran Co.

BLS International rallied 2.6 percent on news it would acquire Turkish visa service provider iDATA for an enterprise value of nearly Rs. 400 crores.

Sarda Energy & Minerals advanced 5 percent as it secured a Rs. 150-crore contract to install a 50 MW DC solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.

