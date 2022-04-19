Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Rate Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday amid worries that rising inflationary pressures in the country could force RBI to initiate rate hikes at the next policy meet.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 73 points to 57,093 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was virtually unchanged at 17,175.

IT companies and financials led losses, with Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC losing 1-2 percent.

MindTree fell nearly 2 percent. The company said that reports of a merger with Larsen & Toubro Infotech were speculative in nature.

Metal stocks were in demand, with Tata Steel, Coal India and JSW Steel all rising around 2 percent on the back of higher commodity prices.

Ashok Leyland edged up slightly after it tied up with Mahindra First Choice Wheels to enter the used commercial vehicle business.

