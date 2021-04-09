Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Amid Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in lackluster trade on Friday, tracking mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 30 points to 49,775, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points at 14,893.

A2Z Infra Engineering soared 11 percent after ace investor Shankar Sharma sold over 12 lakh shares in the company.

Muthoot Finance gained 0.7 percent on fund raising reports.

Vodafone Idea advanced 1.6 percent after it launched internet of things (IoT) solutions for enterprises.

Srei Infrastructure Finance jumped 20 percent. Its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has received expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion from private equity funds.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services was down about 1 percent after Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company.

Zensar Technologies rallied 3 percent after it entered into a global strategic partnership with U.S.-based Claimatic.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly after the Department of Telecom moved the Supreme Court seeking to recover Videocon Telecommunications Ltd.'s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 1,376 crore from the company.

