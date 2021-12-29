Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday amid Omicron woes and ahead of the expiry of December month derivative contracts.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 74 points, or 0.1 percent, to 57,880 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,231.

NTPC edged up slightly on reports it plans to rope in a strategic investor for its clean energy arm.

Amara Raja Batteries was moving lower after it unveiled plans to invest in European e-mobility battery manufacturer InoBat Auto.

Telecom stocks were gaining ground, with Vodafone Idea shares rising over 1 percent after rating agency ICRA upgraded telecom services industry outlook to 'stable'.

BPCL fell about 1 percent after LIC acquired a 2.02 percent stake in the oil company via open market transactions.

