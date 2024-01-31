Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Ahead Of Budget

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Thursday ahead of presentation of the interim budget in Parliament today.

Markets also reacted to GST collections data for January, core sectors as well as fiscal deficit figures released last evening, and looked ahead to the release of manufacturing PMI data due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty were largely unchanged after gaining about 1 percent in the previous session.

One97 Communications plummeted 20 percent after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account.

Godrej Consumer Products soared nearly 10 percent on reporting a 6.4 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

Jindal Steel declined 1.3 percent despite reporting a four-fold jump in quarterly profit on lower costs.

Mankind Pharma rallied 2.5 percent after its December quarter consolidated net profit jumped 55 percent year-on-year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell about 1 percent after entering into a partnership with Pfizer to launch Abrocitinib in India.

